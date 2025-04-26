iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 92,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

