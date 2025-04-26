James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 190,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $24.35 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.63 million. Equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Read More

