JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 148 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

