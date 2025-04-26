Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 302.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $411.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,078.05. The trade was a 22.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

