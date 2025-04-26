Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KRC opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

