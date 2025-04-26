Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 16,844 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,163,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,212,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,042,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,621 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $111.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

