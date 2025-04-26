Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UNH

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $6.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $30.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $34.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $39.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.05.

UNH opened at $418.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $412.02 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $382.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $100,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

