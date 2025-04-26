Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 26,602 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.52.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price target on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

