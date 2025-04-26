Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 296.16 and a quick ratio of 296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

