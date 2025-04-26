Legal & General Group Plc Buys 34,664 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Marqeta by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.42. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

