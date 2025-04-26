Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of SSR Mining worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 24.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 33.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 701,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,766,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,401 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

