Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enviri were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviri alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

In other Enviri news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh acquired 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $249,841.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman bought 40,127 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $251,596.29. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,638.39. The trade was a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Up 0.3 %

NVRI stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.