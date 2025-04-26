Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Informatica by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Informatica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $32.54.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

