Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in REV Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 524,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NYSE:REVG opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

