Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.43. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

