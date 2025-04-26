Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,044 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UA stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.