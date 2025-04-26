Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,917 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $15,259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 41.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 214,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,163,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 178,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $6,839,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the period.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.71.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOOO

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.