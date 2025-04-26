Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 230.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 605,508 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,196,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after acquiring an additional 361,616 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $22.74 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.