Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.10% of Expro Group worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,825 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expro Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 758,449 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 318,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,236,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after buying an additional 260,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Price Performance

XPRO opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.95 million, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

