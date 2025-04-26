Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of United Fire Group worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 66,756 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other news, Director James Noyce bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $736,712.52. This represents a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $70,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,517,978.79. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

