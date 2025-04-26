Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cadre were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cadre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

