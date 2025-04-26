Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.52 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of VSE worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VSE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC opened at $113.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 137.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

