Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Weibo by 1,641.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 988,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,215 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,003.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 416,690 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $3,773,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

