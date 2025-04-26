Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.59 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 137.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.4 %

DCO stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $848.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

