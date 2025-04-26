Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,192 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,237 shares of company stock worth $77,760. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

