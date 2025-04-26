Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 58.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

