Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,850 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.