Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.71 Million Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 16,773.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 479,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,954,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nelnet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNI stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.47, a current ratio of 31.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.69 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

