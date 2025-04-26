Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Merus worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Merus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,899,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $43.57 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

