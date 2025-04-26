Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 285.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 936,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 901,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 175,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55,233 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in PagerDuty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 812,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of PD stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

