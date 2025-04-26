Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.85 Million Stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Janux Therapeutics worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,189,000 after buying an additional 845,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after acquiring an additional 288,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3,592.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 535,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 520,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2,519.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 478,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 3.27. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,768.85. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 341,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $348,203. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

