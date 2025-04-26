Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.87 Million Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of SpartanNash worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.3 %

SPTN opened at $19.96 on Friday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,996.00 and a beta of 0.53.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

