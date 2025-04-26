Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total transaction of $2,602,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. This represents a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.