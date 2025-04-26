Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.00. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $348,330.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,489.12. The trade was a 29.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $438,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,662.40. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,557 shares of company stock worth $4,726,040. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

