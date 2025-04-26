Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 940,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 399,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,084.10. This trade represents a 36.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 259,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

