Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,683.48. This trade represents a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Trading Up 0.7 %

NuScale Power stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.