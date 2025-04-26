Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.