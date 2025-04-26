Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Vita Coco worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 460,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,985,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $68,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,519,411.58. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,358 shares of company stock worth $2,865,456 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

