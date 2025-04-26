Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Mativ were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $4,397,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 364,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 253,365 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Mativ by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 226,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mativ by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $286.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.70 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.