Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Hut 8 worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 29.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 381,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hut 8 Stock Up 3.9 %

HUT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

