Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,903 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP increased its position in Zuora by 598.4% during the fourth quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 1,795,340 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,357,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,026 shares during the period. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $9,352,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.