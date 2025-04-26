Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 69,022 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,681,000 after buying an additional 1,558,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 639,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,032,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 327,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,271,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 223,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.25 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target (down from $2.80) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.