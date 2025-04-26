Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 73,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,931 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 10,151.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GERN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GERN

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.