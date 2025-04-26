Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Advantage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $24,328,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 432,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

First Advantage stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

