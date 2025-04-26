Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $287,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,169,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,995 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $52.97 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Bank of America upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

