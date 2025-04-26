Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Metallus worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Metallus by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Metallus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $541.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.