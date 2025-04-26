Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,830,000 after buying an additional 1,029,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 424,180 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.0 %

TDOC stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

