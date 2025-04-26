Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,766 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,108.24. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 927,414 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.