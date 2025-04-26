Legal & General Group Plc Sells 121,417 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,417 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Denison Mines worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNN. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

