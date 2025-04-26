Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,657 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after buying an additional 2,998,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 641,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

